Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Questions Jalen Hurts’ MVP Résumé

Through 14 weeks in the NFL regular season, Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win MVP but a division rival of the Philadelphia Eagles questions if he deserves the credit he is getting.

The Eagles are the NFL’s best team through Week 14, sitting at an impressive 12-1 record to place them atop the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys are 10-3, tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the second-best record in the NFC but are settling for the top wild card spot as of now because of Hurts and Philadelphia.

The Eagles quarterback currently has the best QB rating in the NFL at 108.4 to go along with 3,157 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 686 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground as well. There’s no doubt Hurts should (at least) be in the conversation but Micah Parsons feels it may be the team more than the quarterback when it comes to Philadelphia’s success this season.

Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s podcast, “The Voncast,” and questioned Hurts’ MVP résumé.

“When you look at the Eagles, is it Hurts or the team,” Parsons asked Miller.

Miller answered by saying both but the Cowboys star was not having it.

“It’s system and team,” Parsons said.