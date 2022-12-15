Daisuke Matsuzaka Had Funny Advice For New Red Sox Masataka Yoshida

Daisuke “Dice-K” Matsuzaka arrived in Boston in December of 2006 after signing a much-talked-about contract with the Red Sox sporting a heavy winter coat.

The now-retired pitcher saw it as a good investment and it was top of mind when he passed along sound and funny advice to fellow countryman and newly signed Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida.

“I texted Dice-K Matsuzaka through Twitter and he advised to me Boston is really cold, so obviously you have to bring your jacket,” Yoshida said through a translator at his introductory press conference Thursday, as seen on NESN.

A winter coat could just be the first purchase for Yoshida after inking a five-year deal worth a reported $90 million to join the Red Sox.

The standout outfielder played seven seasons in Japan for the Orix Buffaloes, batting .327 with a .421 on-base percentage during his career in the Nippon Professional Baseball league. The left-handed hitting Yoshida also belted 133 home runs with 467 RBIs over that span while showing terrific plate discipline — he struck out just 41 times in 508 plate appearances this past season — which really attracted the Red Sox to bring in the 29-year-old.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters he expects Yoshida to play in left field, and that presumably will move Alex Verdugo to right field while Kiké Hernández mans center.

Yoshida joins a growing list of Japanese players who have suited up for the Red Sox, which includes Matsuzaka, who pitched in Boston for six seasons and won a World Series title with the club in 2007. Yoshida will become the 10th player born in Japan to play for the Red Sox.