Dan Orlovsky Believes Lateral Play Highlights Patriots’ Poor Coaching

Who would have thought we’d get to a point where the coaching is to be blamed on a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team?

New England was on the losing end of one of the ugliest games of the 2022-23 NFL season against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots’ missteps have been detailed ad nauseam by now, but the loss manages to still be unbelievable. Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers have received the brunt of the blame but it comes down to coaching says some.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky is at the front of the line when it comes to blaming the New England coaching staff on the hideous loss Sunday.

“I think this is the broad example of — I do not believe this is a very well-coached football team, certainly offensively in New England,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I do think defensively — offensively, and I’m not saying this was a design or it’s all on the coaches, but at some point when you look at the totality of the season — this is a poorly coached offensive unit.”

There’s no doubt the coaching has been in question all season and, to Orlovsky’s point, this moment did feel like the ultimate moment for what this offense has been all season long.