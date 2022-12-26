NFL Star Rips ‘Dirty’ Mac Jones For Controversial Block On Eli Apple

Once again, Mac Jones is under fire for what some perceive as a dirty play from the Patriots quarterback.

Jones slid to deliver a questionable block during a negated fumble return in the fourth quarter of New England’s eventual home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Cornerback Eli Apple, the player on the receiving end of Jones’ block, called out the sophomore quarterback during a postgame conversation with NESN.com’s Sean McGuire.

“He tripped me,” Apple said. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

Apple likely was referencing a pair of controversial plays from Jones’ young career: last season’s infamous ankle twist on Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns, and this season’s Week 7 crotch-kick on Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. Jones and Brisker also were involved in another iffy play during the Bears matchup.

NFL Twitter personality Dov Kleiman highlighted all four plays in a tweet Sunday while saying, “Mac Jones is a dirty player.” Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay quote-tweeted Kleiman’s tweet while co-signing the take.

“Dirty (as f–k)!!” Slay wrote.

The NFL plans to review Jones’ block on Apple, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. Florio added that a suspension is “unlikely” but that it’s one of multiple possible punishments.