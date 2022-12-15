David Krejci Will Return To Bruins Lineup After Two-Game Absence

After missing the last two games, David Krejci will return to the Bruins.

Krejci suffered a lower-body injury in Boston’s loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 9. It’s unclear what the extent of Krejci’s injury was or when he suffered it, but he blocked a shot during the 4-3 defeat and missed the final 10 minutes of the first period. He returned for the remainder of the game and played just over 15 minutes.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday told reporters that they were being cautious with Krejci, and that if their game against the New York Islanders was a playoff contest he’d be in the lineup.

But when puck drops between the Bruins and the Los Angeles Kings, Krejci will center the second line between David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, Montgomery confirmed Thursday after practice.

Zacha filled in nicely for Krejci as the second line center, as he amassed three points in two games.

The Bruins will look to make it three straight wins when the puck drops at TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.