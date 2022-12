David Pastrnak extended his point-streak to nine games on Monday night.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers at home in a thrilling 7-3 victory.

Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and he delivered with a power play goal that ended up being the game-winner.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.