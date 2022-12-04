Deion Sanders Names Son Colorado QB In ‘Prime Time’ Fashion

Deion Sanders is making waves in his first day on the job.

The Colorado Buffaloes held a press conference Sunday afternoon to officially introduce Sanders as their new head coach, marking the end of his tenure as the head coach of Jackson State. During the press conference, the Pro Football Hall of Famer named his son Shedeur Sanders the quarterback for the Buffaloes.

“Where’s Shedeur,” Sanders said, as per the team’s official stream. “This is your quarterback. He’s going to have to earn it, though. Believe that. He’s going to have to earn it.”

Sanders, who started for his father at Jackson State, has yet to officially enter the transfer pool. In his sophomore season, Sanders led the Tigers to a 12-0 record, finishing with 3,383 passing yards, 36 touchdowns through the air and five more on the ground. Colorado had five different quarterbacks playing during the 2022 season where they finished 1-11.

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not Sanders and his son can bring the same success to Colorado as they did in Jackson State.