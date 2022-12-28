Derek Carr Stepping Away From Raiders Following Benching

It looks like things could get ugly between Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Just hours after Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced Carr would be benched in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham, the veteran QB was not spotted by reporters at practice and will reportedly be taking time away from the organization.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” That means Carr won’t practice and will be listed as missing for non-injury-related reasons.

McDaniels and the Raiders said they are benching Carr to get a good look at their younger quarterbacks, but the more likely reason is that an injury to the 31-year-old would make it nearly impossible to trade him.

Carr signed a $121.5 million extension in April and will see more than $40 million become guaranteed should he not be able to pass a physical. In trading or cutting him by Feb. 15, the Raiders would save $29.25 million in cap space for 2023.