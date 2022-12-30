Derrick White ‘Finding His Way’ In First Full Celtics Season

BOSTON — In a season full of positives, one underrated aspect of the Celtics’ success has been the emergence of Derrick White as a starter.

Originally slotting into the starting lineup as a replacement for an injured Robert Williams III, White has seemingly taken over the full-time role as Boston’s two-guard. In 35 games this season (28 starts) the Colorado product has averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 26.1 minutes per game.

More of a matchup player than one that is going to stuff the stat sheet, White has been effortlessly impactful this season — something that is appreciated by acting head coach Damon Stoudamire.

“I think Derrick is just finding his way,” Stoudamire, who stood in for an injured Joe Mazzulla on Thursday, said. “He got traded halfway through the season last year, and I think it’s been hard.

“… I think he’s just more comfortable. Like any player, I think he fights being consistent. On a team like ours, there’s so much depth it makes it hard. But tonight you see his all around game… For me, I think he’s really a Celtics player.”

White had perhaps his best game of the season in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Not only did the 28-year-old score 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and dish out four assists, but he came up with two huge blocks — including the game-winner on Paul George.

“I seen PG was driving and he was kind of looking back to find out where JT was,” White said postgame. “So I just rotated over and tried to go get it. I try to tell people I’m a shot blocker so I had to try to get one.”