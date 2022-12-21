Did Giants Ghost Scott Boras When It Came To Carlos Correa Deal?

The Major League Baseball world was thrown for a loop early Wednesday when Carlos Correa reportedly agreed to a 12-year deal with the New York Mets after his 13-year deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart.

All signs pointed to Correa going to the Bay Area, with the shortstop set to be introduced by the Giants on Tuesday. But the team postponed the press conference just hours before it was to happen without specifying a reason. Reports surfaced that it was due to something that popped up in Correa’s physical.

Less than 24 hours later, Correa had a new team across the country eager for him to join an already-star-studded Mets infield. Team owner Steve Cohen, who’s spent an absurd amount of money this offseason, told the New York Post’s Jon Heyman the Mets “needed one more hitter,” and Correa now puts them “over the top.”

The big question now that many are asking is “what the heck happened?”

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal spoke to Boras and the agent provided his side of the story.

“We reached an agreement. We had a letter of agreement. We gave them a time frame to execute it,” Boras told Rosenthal. “They advised us they still had questions. They still wanted to talk to other people, other doctors, go through it.

“I said, ‘Look, I’ve given you a reasonable time. We need to move forward on this. Give me a time frame. If you’re not going to execute, I need to go talk with other teams.”