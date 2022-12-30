Dolphins Injuries: Tua Tagovailoa Officially Out, Other Key Players Iffy

The injury bug is gnawing at both the Patriots and Dolphins ahead of Sunday’s huge game at Gillette Stadium.

New England at one point this week had eight players miss practice, though the list shrunk to four by Friday afternoon. Still, the Patriots will be shorthanded when they host Miami, with two pass-catchers and two cornerbacks potentially set to miss the pivotal matchup.

The Dolphins arguably are in an even worse spot.

Head coach Mike McDaniel on Friday confirmed that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will sit out Sunday due to a concussion and backup Teddy Bridgewater is set to start, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. McDaniel also offered updates on a slew of other notable injured Dolphins players.

Star edge rusher Bradley Chubb (and) and fullback Alec Ingold (finger) will be game-time decisions. Both players sat out Wednesday and Thursday’s practices but returned Friday while wearing casts, per Jackson.

Veteran cornerback Xavien Howard, who is having a down season, was limited Thursday but planned to practice Friday, according to McDaniel. Jackson added that Howard wasn’t spotted during the media portion of Friday’s Dolphins practice.

And then there’s stud offensive tackle Terron Armstead, who’s dealing with multiple injuries and missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. He also wasn’t spotted Friday morning and his status for Sunday’s game is in question, according to Jackson.