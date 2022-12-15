Eagles Lineman Responds To Micah Parsons’ Critique Of Jalen Hurts

Micah Parsons certainly isn’t making any friends on the Philadelphia Eagles after the Dallas Cowboys star linebacker questioned Jalen Hurts’ MVP candidacy.

The comments, which were made on “The VonCast” this week with Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, ruffled the feathers of players on the Eagles, including left tackle Jordan Mailata, who responded assertively to Parson’s remarks when speaking with the media Wednesday.

“I’m going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate, worry about this game. Micah should worry about his game this week, too,” Mailata said, per ESPN’s Tim McManus. “I don’t know who the (expletive) they’re playing, pardon my language. Just worry about who you got this week. That’s how we do it here.

“I’m not going to worry about any other comments anybody said. That’s just how we focus and run about our business. We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.”

Parsons made headlines when he said the Eagles’ system and team should get more credit for Philadelphia owning a 12-1 record and the top spot in the NFC standings rather than Hurts.

While Mailata came to the defense of his quarterback, Hurts decided to completely side-step acknowledging Parsons’ critique like it was an oncoming rusher.

“We’re worried about the Bears right now,” Hurts said, per McManus.