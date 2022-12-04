England Vs. Senegal Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

England and Senegal on Sunday will meet with a trip to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the line.

Senegal reached the Round of 16 for the first time since 2002 by finishing second in Group A, trailing group winner Netherlands by only one point. England, meanwhile, went unbeaten in the opening round, earning wins over Iran and Wales and a draw against the United States.

England is heavily favored in this matchup in Qatar, reflected by its -185 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Senegal is a 6-to-1 bet to pull off an upset.

Here’s how to watch the England-Senegal match online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports