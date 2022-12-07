Everyone Made Same Joke After Yankees Re-Signed Aaron Judge

The Yankees on Wednesday went above and beyond to make sure their best player stays in pinstripes for years to come.

New York and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge agreed on a nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge, who rejected an eight-year contract offer from the Yankees before the start of last season, is now set to make more money annually than any other position player in Major League Baseball history.

Judge’s record-breaking pact with the Bronx Bombers came a little more than 12 hours after the New York Post’s Jon Heyman jumped the gun and reported the superstar slugger was headed to San Francisco. Not only was Heyman off the mark with his report, but he also spelled Judge’s first name wrong in his tweet.

So when the Judge-Yankees news broke, baseball fans were quick to revisit Heyman’s mishap.

Gianarson Stanton and Arson Judge gonna hit 100+ homers in SF this summer — Ben (@Nebkreb) December 7, 2022

Good Morning to Arson Judge and Arson Judge only — Yankees Treehouse (@YanksTreehouse) December 7, 2022





Don't worry @SFGiants, Arson Judge will be a great fit ? pic.twitter.com/k1CDy6hWs1 — David Painter (@david_painter28) December 7, 2022





At least the giants got arson judge — CHICKEN NUGGETS (@ERIC_FLAIR53) December 7, 2022

Although the splash wasn’t nearly as big as the one Judge made in the Bronx, the Giants reportedly did add a coveted outfielder Tuesday when it signed Mitch Haniger to a three-year contract. San Francisco also has plenty more money to spend, so don’t be surprised if we see the Giants bring in a consolation prize or two after coming up short in the Judge sweepstakes.