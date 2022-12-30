Ex-Celtic Aaron Nesmith Delivers Poster Dunk During Pacers Win

Former Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith had himself a highlight reel-worthy showing for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.
In the fourth quarter, against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Nesmith had his cherry-on-top moment. After teammate Buddy Hield handed Nesmith a pass by the baseline, the 23-year-old delivered a stunning highlight. Nesmith drove past Evan Mobley and took flight. That’s when 6-foot-9 All-Star big Jarrett Allen found himself on the wrong end of a poster slam.
Nesmith (understandably) was pumped as can be, while the Pacers benched erupted in support.
Watch the jaw-dropping jam here, courtesy of the Pacers.
The NBA 2K-like jam wasn’t all Nesmith had to be proud of. The former Vanderbilt standout sharpshooter finished a plus-18 — the highest plus-minus he’s notched through 31 games played this season. Nesmith scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field with two rebounds.
With the win, Indiana climbed to sixth in the Eastern Conference at 19-17 through their first 36 games.
Meanwhile, Nesmith has found his stride in the month of December — something he struggled to do in a Celtics uniform. The final month of the year has been the strongest during his debut run with the Pacers. Nesmith has averaged 11.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.6% from the field in 14 games. His 19 starts made have also marked a career-best.
Through two seasons in Boston, Nesmith only made four starts and played 98 games. The Celtics snagged Nesmith in the 2020 NBA Draft with the No. 14 selection in the first round.