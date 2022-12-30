Ex-Celtic Aaron Nesmith Delivers Poster Dunk During Pacers Win

Former Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith had himself a highlight reel-worthy showing for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

In the fourth quarter, against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Nesmith had his cherry-on-top moment. After teammate Buddy Hield handed Nesmith a pass by the baseline, the 23-year-old delivered a stunning highlight. Nesmith drove past Evan Mobley and took flight. That’s when 6-foot-9 All-Star big Jarrett Allen found himself on the wrong end of a poster slam.

Nesmith (understandably) was pumped as can be, while the Pacers benched erupted in support.

Watch the jaw-dropping jam here, courtesy of the Pacers.

AARON NESMITH JUST DETONATED.



??? pic.twitter.com/fJLsk8jxjc — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 30, 2022

The NBA 2K-like jam wasn’t all Nesmith had to be proud of. The former Vanderbilt standout sharpshooter finished a plus-18 — the highest plus-minus he’s notched through 31 games played this season. Nesmith scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field with two rebounds.

With the win, Indiana climbed to sixth in the Eastern Conference at 19-17 through their first 36 games.