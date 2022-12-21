Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker ‘Would Love’ Playing With Luka Doncic

Former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is thrilled at the thought of playing alongside Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks.

With the Mavericks off to a subpar start to their campaign, Walker noted one of the obvious perks of joining Dallas — playing with an MVP-caliber superstar in Doncic. Yet, having only shared the floor with Doncic in two of his five career games with the Mavericks, Walker is still excited.

Before Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Walker addressed that excitement.

“I would love it, no question,” Walker told reporters, per video from DallasBasketball?s Grant Afseth. “I mean, who doesn’t wanna play with that kid? He’s special. Like I said, I really just do what I’m asked. That’s what I’m here for. Just to fill in any role they need me to play. So whenever my name is called, I just try to be ready.”

Without Doncic available on Saturday, Walker scored a season-best 32 points in an overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He shot 12-of-25 from the field with five rebounds and seven assists in 42 minutes played. The showing also served as his debut start in a Mavericks uniform.

With Dallas — as of Tuesday — sitting at the tenth seed in the Western Conference, Walker has a shot to rejuvenate himself as an age-32 veteran.

The Mavericks have lost three of their last four and could use some rejuvenation themselves if they intend to keep their playoff hopes alive.