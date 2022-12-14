Ex-NFL Wideout Salutes Nelson Agholor For ‘Unbelievable’ Act

Nelson Agholor made one of the most important plays of Monday night’s game at State Farm Stadium, and it wasn’t a touchdown grab or a crazy run after the catch.

Agholor went out of his way to capture the attention of referees after he noticed fellow Patriots wideout DeVante Parker was dealing with an apparent head injury. Parker was noticeably wobbly after a contested catch early in the first quarter, but concussion spotters on site failed to stop play and remove him from the game. In turn, Agholor overtly waved his arms in an attempt to stop play and immediately came to Parker’s aid after Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury halted the clock with a timeout.

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings played in the NFL for a decade, and he never saw someone step up the way Agholor did for Parker.

“Nelson Agholor, unbelievable job, man,” Jennings said Tuesday “The Carton Show,” as transcribed by Audacy. “Way to be there for your brother. That doesn’t happen enough. Forget the refs. Forget somebody outside of who we are, and who’s on the field seeing it. We all see one another. … We don’t see the full of it, but you can kind of get the gist of, ‘A guy is discombobulated.’ But the first question you ask is, ‘You good?’ Naturally the response of almost anyone, unanimously, is, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. I’m good.’ I’ve never seen a guy do that.”

Parker was appreciative of Agholor’s effort, too. The first-year Patriot made as much clear in an Instagram post where he also called out the NFL for not handling the incident properly.

The NFL Players Association wasn’t pleased either and it reportedly “initiated an inquiry” into why the situation was mismanaged.