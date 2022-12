The Bruins were back in action Friday night taking on the New Jersey Devils.

Boston took control of the game during the second period, scoring all four of their goals during those 20 minutes en route to the 4-3 win.

The Bruins have two more road games after the holiday break before closing out 2022 at TD Garden against the Buffalo Sabres.

For more from the game, George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above.