The Bruins were back in action on Wednesday night and rebounded form Monday night’s shootout loss to the Golden Knights with a convincing 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Boston continues their west-coast road trip with games against the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights this weekend.

