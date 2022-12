The Boston Bruins bounced back with a win on home ice over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon as they continue to lead the league in points with 50 and improve to a 24-4-2 record on the year.

Before the action was underway, captain Patrice Bergeron was honored for scoring 1,000 career points, and during the game David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal of the season.

