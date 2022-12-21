Forgotten Patriots Draft Pick Makes Late-Season Practice Debut

Bledsoe went on to make the Patriots’ roster this past summer, though he has played sparingly this season in a veteran-laden position group. McGrone landed on the practice squad and was signed by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

“Look, I think it’s hard,” center and co-captain David Andrews said after Wednesday’s practice. “I’ve been injured, and even as much as I was around that year (2019), you feel ostracized. That’s just part of it. Even if it’s just for a week or two, right? It’s just what it is. The ship kind of keeps moving on without you, and you’re just (riding) along in a lifeboat.

“But I think for (Stueber) to get back out there, it’s obviously not the situation he wanted to come into, but he can get back out there and get some action under his belt. I know after (sitting out the season due to blood clots) in ’19, I wish I could have gotten out there at the end of the year and not gone a full August until seeing any live action. I know he’s happy to be back out there and getting to do what he loves, and that’s what we do it for.

“We play a game at the end of the day, so that’s huge for him to get some reps, get out there, run around and try to remember how to do this thing.”

Per NFL rules, Stueber can practice for 21 days before the Patriots must either add him to the 53-man roster or return him to NFI, which would end his season.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, Stueber started every game over his final two collegiate seasons (20 at right tackle, two at left guard) after missing the 2019 campaign with a torn ACL. If he acquits himself well over these final few weeks, he could factor into New England’s tackle plans for 2023.

The Patriots have not prepared well for the future at that key position, with only the injury-prone Brown and Stueber currently under contract for next season. Remedying that — ideally though both the draft and free agency — should be near the top of their offseason priority list.

New England also on Wednesday opened the 21-day IR return window for Jake Bailey, setting up a potential late-season comeback for the struggling punter.