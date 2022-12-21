Former Patriot Now Joe Burrow, Bengals ‘Ultimate Locker Room Guy’

Ted Karras joined the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason after spending five of his first six seasons with the New England Patriots.

And Karras, who developed a reputation as one of the most approachable players in the Patriots locker room, has fit in seamlessly in Cincinnati. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showered Karras in praise Monday when speaking about the offensive lineman, who’s versatility previously displayed in New England has helped in the first year of his three-year deal.

“You could tell he was gonna bring a lot of energy, and that’s something that we didn’t really have on the O-line before that,” Burrow told reporters when asked for his initial impression of Karras, per the team. “It’s been great to have him because when you have a guy like that on the front, not just in-game but in the locker room, I’m always talking about how great our locker room is and how important that is to winning. Ted is the ultimate locker room guy. And that’s what you need out of your center.”

Karras will travel back to New England as the AFC North-leading Bengals face the Patriots on Saturday. He’ll do so after starting each of Cincinnati’s 14 games this season while playing 100% of snaps in 13 of those 14 contests.

“He’s the same way always. And that’s what you love about him,” Burrow said. “He’s gonna bring the intensity on the field and off of it — meetings, out of meetings, in the locker room. He’s just a guy that you’d love to have on your team.”

Burrow acknowledged how he’s talked with Karras about his time in New England, though the former No. 1 overall pick said it hasn’t really carried over into their time together. Instead, Burrow is proud of how Cincinnati has focused on building its own culture. He helped the once-lowly Bengals to the Super Bowl in his sophomore season and now is one win away from a second straight playoff berth.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered his own sentiments on Karras, though was a bit more subdued than Burrow.