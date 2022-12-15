Former Patriots Great ‘Shocked’ By Matt Patricia’s Play Calling

Matt Patricia’s offensive play calling for the Patriots has come under fire, and rightfully so, with New England’s attack looking inept a majority of the time over the latter stages of the season.

And now, a former Patriots wide receiver has added to the scrutiny of Patricia.

Super Bowl XXXIX MVP Deion Branch was puzzled Patricia’s play calling in Monday’s 27-13 road win over the Arizona Cardinals, as the rather large dosage of screens and general high school feel of the offense wouldn’t fly for Branch if he was still playing.

“That wouldn’t work for me myself, and I’m pretty sure Christian (Fauria) can agree with that,” Branch said on Audacy’s WEEI “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” show Wednesday. “I can say I watched the game the other day. It shocked me, you know, 14 or so screens. That was a bit much. Given the fact I don’t know what’s going on with the receivers, and coach (Patricia) probably felt like these extra screens gave them the best opportunity to get down the field.”

Branch isn’t the first to question the fit of Patricia, who has served as a defensive coach for the majority of his time in the NFL, as a play caller. Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph called out Patricia prior to meeting the Patriots, stating, “It’s like a defensive guy’s calling offense.”

Branch tended to agree with Joseph with New England’s offense being conservative and unimaginative. But the former Patriots wideout still put it on the players to make the most out of the plays that are called.

“Back in the day we were heavy in the screen game, but not that heavy,” Branch said. “Like I said, that’s probably a personnel decision. … You can tell the difference between a defensive coach calling the offensive plays. Clearly, I can see it. I haven’t been in the huddle or witness a game with coach (Patricia) calling it and trying to see how he’s kind of flowing with the game plan.