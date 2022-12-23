Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Comeback 3-2 Win Vs. Jets

Another slow start led to another comeback win for the Bruins on Thursday night against the Jets.

Boston improved to 18-0-2 at TD Garden this season and extended its home point streak to 20 games with a 3-2 win over Winnipeg.

Everything just seems to be going right for the Bruins this season despite beginning the year shorthanded, dealing with other early injuries and acclimating to a new head coach. But whatever issue came the Bruins’ way they never seem fazed and have led the NHL in points for the majority of the 2022-23 season.

Here are four takeaways from Thursday’s win.

Has Swayman turned a corner?

Linus Ullmark has made a clear case to be the No. 1 goalie for the Bruins after looking like a brick wall between the pipes and putting together a Vezina-worthy start. But Swayman showed plenty of potential last year that didn’t quite carry over to begin 2022-23. The sophomore goalie did suffer a lower-body injury that caused him to miss a month and looked a little rusty upon his return. But another strong start Thursday that included 25 saves has given optimism that he’s shaken off any cobwebs.

“I thought he made some exceptional saves,” Montgomery told reporters. “When it was 2-0, he kept it at 2-0 to give us an opportunity to get back in this game. So, I give him full credit because the first one is a guy all alone at the hash marks, and that’s a tough one; that’s a high-end scorer who got his 20th of the year, so he gave us an opportunity to come back and win this game, so I’m very happy with Swayman’s game.”

The two first period goals weren’t ideal, but Swayman didn’t allow another puck by him after that.