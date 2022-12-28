Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Shootout Loss To Senators

The Bruins emerged from their holiday break Tuesday night with just one point after a 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

Boston came back in the third period to tie the game but couldn’t get the job finished thanks in part to a stellar 49-save performance from Cam Talbot for Ottawa.

The Bruins struggled to find their legs until the third and were able to force overtime, but Talbot ended up being too much in the end.

Here are four takeaways from Tuesday’s loss.

It was a goalie clinic

Talbot was on another planet for the Senators on Tuesday and without him between the pipes, the game could have gone in a much different direction. The goalie made 49 saves which, according to StatsCentre, is the most by a Senators netminder in a regular season win.

Most saves made by a goalie in a regular season win – @Senators history:

49- Cam Talbot (Denying all but 2 shots then getting it done in a shootout to defeat the Bruins 3-2 earlier tonight)

47- Craig Anderson (February 19, 2011 vs TOR)

47- Anton Forsberg (December 2, 2021 vs CAR) pic.twitter.com/xEYFivBjEL — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 28, 2022

“It seemed like we gave Cam a lot he could handle. I give him a lot of credit,” Jake DeBrusk told reporters after the game. “… I have a lot of respect for him, but it sucks that we couldn’t get the two points. It was a barrage of shots, so we gave him our best chance, and I give credit where it?s due.”