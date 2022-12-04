France Vs. Poland Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

France comes into this game as the mighty favorites

France and Poland will take the field for their Round of 16 contest in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

The stakes are high in this matchup with a quarterfinals spot on the line. The French National team finished atop Group D with six points to notch qualification for the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Poland’s fate was dependent on the Saudi Arabia-Mexico Group C matchup.

France, who entered this year’s World Cup as the defending champions, will look to advance and keep their hopes of a repeat alive.

The oddsmakers have Poland as the heavy underdogs at +900, while France enters favorited at -320.

When: Sunday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

