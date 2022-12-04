France Vs. Poland Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

France and Poland will take the field for their Round of 16 contest in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

The stakes are high in this matchup with a quarterfinals spot on the line. The French National team finished atop Group D with six points to notch qualification for the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Poland’s fate was dependent on the Saudi Arabia-Mexico Group C matchup.

France, who entered this year’s World Cup as the defending champions, will look to advance and keep their hopes of a repeat alive.

The oddsmakers have Poland as the heavy underdogs at +900, while France enters favorited at -320.

When: Sunday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX