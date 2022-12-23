Giants Reportedly Land Ex-Mets All-Star After Carlos Correa Drama

Ready for another plot twist in the Carlos Correa saga?

The San Francisco Giants, who earlier this week pulled the plug on their megadeal with Correa, paving the way for him to join the New York Mets, on Friday agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract with free agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

The deal contains an opt-out after the first season, per ESPN’s Buster Olney, so Conforto has an opportunity to reestablish his value in 2023 before reentering the open market next offseason.

Conforto, interestingly enough, spent his first seven seasons with the Mets before sitting out the 2022 campaign. He didn’t sign with anyone in free agency last winter and ultimately underwent shoulder surgery that sidelined him for the year. Now, he finally has a home, albeit on a short-term deal.

This probably is an underwhelming consolation prize for Giants fans, who saw their team unsuccessfully pursue Aaron Judge before the reigning American League MVP re-signed with the New York Yankees and then walk away from a 13-year, $350 million contract with Carlos Correa after discovering something during his physical examination. San Francisco also lost Carlos Rodón to the Yankees in free agency.

But Conforto still represents an intriguing pickup. Although he missed 2022 and had a down 2021, Conforto was very solid from 2017 through 2020. During that four-year stretch, the former first-round pick slashed .265/.369/.495 and averaged 34 home runs and 95 RBIs per 162 games.

No, he’s not Aaron Judge. Or even Carlos Correa. But Conforto, who turns 30 in March, adds upside to San Francisco’s outfield as the Giants look to rebound from a 2022 season in which they went 81-81.