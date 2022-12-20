Giants Postpone Carlos Correa’s Introductory Press Conference

Tuesday was going to be the day Carlos Correa was introduced by the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to a massive 13-year, $350 million deal.

But a few hours before it was scheduled to take place, San Francisco postponed the press conference.

It’s unclear why the event could not go on as planned, but two sources told the Associated Press “a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop’s physical.”

“One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing,” the AP reported. “A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical.”

Correa has dealt with injuries throughout his Major League Baseball career, but played 136 games last year with the Minnesota Twins.

There is no timeline on when a resolution will be reached and it’s unknown if the Giants and Correa are trying to renegotiate his contract. Either way, there are plenty of inquiring minds who want to know how this will pan out.