Here’s What Went Wrong On Patriots’ Other Blunder Vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS — The final minute of each half Sunday featured a disastrous New England Patriots breakdown.

There was the lateral-lateral-touchdown sequence in the game’s closing seconds, of course, that gave the Raiders a walk-off 30-24 win at Allegiant Stadium. But the Patriots also committed a costly error as time wound down in the first half.

With 36 seconds left before halftime, a protection lapse allowed Las Vegas linebacker Malcolm Koonce to block a punt by Michael Palardy, giving the Raiders prime field position at the Patriots’ 20-yard line. They scored a touchdown four plays later to take a 17-3 lead into the locker room.

What happened there? Why was Koonce able to come in unblocked? Why did safeties Jabrill Peppers and Adrian Phillips look distracted, seemingly unaware Joe Cardona would snap the ball when he did?

Longtime special teams Matthew Slater offered an explanation after the game.

“We had a little bit of miscommunication with the clock,” Slater said. “The play clock was winding down. In that situation, we want to bleed the clock, and they bumped the clock. So that’s unfortunate the way that that happened. You wish they would have bumped the clock sooner, but Joe’s thinking, ‘I’ve got to go.’ The communication was a little bit delayed because of the tardiness of the bumping of the clock. Sucks.”