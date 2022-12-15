Here’s Why Devin McCourty Had To Exit Patriots-Cardinals Game

TUCSON, Ariz. — Devin McCourty rarely leaves the field for the New England Patriots, but he was forced to late in Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

After bouncing off Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy during a fourth-quarter QB scramble, McCourty was pulled from the game by the NFL’s independent concussion spotter. The veteran safety had to enter the sideline medical tent for a head injury assessment while the Patriots put the finishing touches on their 27-13 victory at State Farm Stadium.

McCourty explained Wednesday, however, that he actually was hit in the shoulder on the play, not the head. He said he initially was aggravated about being removed from the game but understood why.

“I got my shoulder hit, so I was fine,” McCourty said. “In the game, I was annoyed, but I understood the protocol of what should have been done. So from a safety standpoint, it was good, but my shoulder just got hit. Over time, at my age, my shoulders are in a rough spot, so that’s all it was.”

McCourty said he was cleared to return to the game, but with the Patriots holding a two-touchdown lead in the final minutes, they opted not to reinsert him. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona and was not listed on New England’s first injury report of Week 15.

“I had to go in the tent and go through the whole process,” said McCourty, who has not missed a game since 2015. “I was able to come back, but we just didn’t put me back in. But I was fine.”

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker did suffer a concussion earlier in Monday night’s game. The NFL spotter did not identify Parker’s injury in the moment, prompting fellow wideout Nelson Agholor to plead for the on-field officials to stop play so he could be examined. Parker later took the NFL to task on social media, calling for the league to “get on y’all’s (expletive) job.”