Here’s Why Raiders’ Controversial Touchdown Vs. Patriots Stood

LAS VEGAS — Did Keelan Cole’s toes land out of bounds on his game-tying touchdown against the New England Patriots?

The NFL’s official determination was: maybe, maybe not.

In a postgame pool report, NFL vice president of officiating Walt Anderson said Cole’s score stood because officials could not find “clear and obvious” video evidence to reverse the on-field call. If the pass had initially been ruled incomplete, Anderson said, that call also would have stood.

The touchdown tied the score with 32 seconds remaining. Raiders linebacker Chandler Jones then intercepted a Jakobi Meyers lateral as time expired and returned it 48 yards for a walk-off touchdown to hand the Patriots a 30-24 loss Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Here is the full transcript of Anderson’s exchange with pool reporter Mike Reiss of ESPN:

Question: How did you determine that was a touchdown catch by Keelan Cole in the fourth quarter?

Anderson: “The ruling on the field was a touchdown.”