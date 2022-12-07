How Aaron Boone Reacted Following False Aaron Judge Report

The Major League Baseball free agency frenzy took a wild turn Tuesday when an initial report suggested that Aaron Judge made his decision.

Judge’s decision this offseason remains the highest-anticipated among those on the market — and for good reason — but it turned out it was a false report that caught just about everyone’s attention, including New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

“Yeah, I’d just gotten out of the shower and was getting dressed,” Boone told reporters at the MLB Winter Meetings, per SNY video. “So I called (Brian Cashman) and said, ‘What’s going on?’ and he said, ‘Nothing.’ … Ten minutes later, I was down in the suite, in that meeting zone.”

Can’t really blame Boone for the perplexed reaction.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post, through a now-deleted tweet, reported that Judge was “headed” to the San Francisco Giants. However, just minutes later, Heyman retracted the buzz-generating report, clarifying that the Giants hadn’t heard from Judge while also apologizing for “jumping the gun” in a follow-up tweet.

While many on MLB Twitter got a good laugh out of Heyman’s false report and typo, Yankees fans likely were on the edge of their seats in full panic mode with a similar reaction to that of Boone.