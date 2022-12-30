How Bill Belichick Factored Into Wild Brian Flores-Dolphins Saga

If it weren’t for Bill Belichick, Brian Flores might not have become an NFL head coach.

However, Belichick also might’ve been the reason Flores wasn’t a head coach in 2022.

In 2004, a 23-year-old Flores joined the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant. He worked his way up over the next 14 years, serving in a variety of scouting and coaching roles under Belichick. The peak of Flores’ Patriots career occurred in 2018, when he worked as a linebackers coach and defensive play-caller, helping lead New England to a defense-first victory in Super Bowl LIII.

Flores joined the Miami Dolphins the ensuing offseason, after which things got very interesting.

On the field, Flores enjoyed great success against his former boss. After suffering a 43-0 loss in his first matchup against the Patriots, Flores led Miami to victories in four of its next five games against New England. Honestly, Flores’ Dolphins owned Belichick’s Patriots over the three-year stretch.

But everything changed last offseason, with all the drama occurring off the field.

The Dolphins surprised many around the NFL when they fired Flores on Jan. 10. How could Flores, who led an inferior roster to a 24-25 record in three seasons, wind up without a job? And surely Flores would land on his feet in short order and land another NFL head coaching gig, right?