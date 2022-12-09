How Bill Belichick Responded To Vance Joseph’s Matt Patricia Comments

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick saw Vance Joseph’s clear shot at Matt Patricia and the Patriots’ offense. But he declined to offer a retort.

Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, told reporters Thursday that New England’s offensive operation looks “like a defensive guy’s calling offense.” He said the Patriots’ passing game under Patricia — a former DC who’s calling offensive plays for the first time in his career — is “very conservative” and utilizes “a ton of screens.” To Joseph, Patricia’s overarching philosophy is to “not turn the ball over” and “get four yards a play” — an approach multiple New England players griped about last week.

“It’s how a defensive guy would call offensive plays, right?” Joseph said.

Belichick was asked Friday for his response to those comments.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” the Patriots head coach replied. “Whatever he said, he said, so ask him about it.”

Asked whether a more conservative offensive mindset can succeed in today’s NFL, Belichick pointed to the importance of limiting turnovers. The Patriots have gone three straight games without a turnover and four straight without an interception after struggling in those areas early in the season.

“I can’t think of any offensive coach that I have ever talked to that has been in favor of turning the ball over,” Belichick said. “So start with that. And every coach who’s involved in offense is always in favor of scoring points. So, score points and don’t turn the ball over — that’s a good place to start. Then there’s a lot of things that come after that.