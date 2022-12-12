How Celtics’ Grant Williams Addressed Brittney Griner’s Return

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams expressed his excitement following the return of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner had previously spent 294 days under Russian detainment after she was charged with drug smuggling and possession charges on Aug. 4. After a Russian court found Griner guilty, she was then sentenced to nine years in prison which garnered much media attention in the United States, and sparked a reaction from many in support of her return — including Williams.

The 24-year-old offered his reaction after catching wind of the long-awaited news.

“I was super, super happy just having BG back,” Williams told MassLive. “It’s been a long process, a lot more than anyone knows about or has heard about. Just thankful to have her back on American soil, being able to see her family especially right before Christmas and the holidays. No pressure on her to focus on anything else, just focus on her family and focus on those she cares about and love.”

Williams was at the forefront of spreading the “We are BG” campaign during Boston’s run at the NBA Finals back in June, sporting a t-shirt with the phrase alongside several other Celtics teammates.

“That’s a moment in history we’ll remember,” Williams said. “Especially the fact that she’s such a talented player, but also a great person just to be able to come.”

Griner was initially booked by Russian police officers at Moscow Airport in February while she played for UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason. On Dec. 8 — over nine months later — Griner was released through a prisoner exchange in which the United States swapped arms dealer Victor Bout — amid his 25-year prison sentence — to Russia.