How Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Reacted To Robert Williams’ Return

The Boston Celtics have awaited the return of Robert Williams and one teammate made it clear just how thrilled he is about it.
Malcolm Brogdon spoke with reporters during Friday’s Celtics practice prior to their matchup against the Orlando Magic. After missing nearly two months, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Williams is expected to make his season debut for the Celtics during the first two straight contests with the Magic.
Brogdon shared a similar reaction to the many Celtics fans who have also awaited the addition of Williams to the NBA’s best team through 29 games.
“I’m super excited,” Brogdon told reporters on Friday, per NBC Sports Boston video. “… Rob, I’ve been seeing him battle every day. Trying to get over that injury and he’s here now so we’re praying for a healthy season for him. He’s gonna make a huge impact for us and be great.”
Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in September and has since undergone full recovery mode.
Brogdon noted the importance of Boston regaining it’s defensive anchor, going as far as to refer to Williams as one of the “best shot blockers in the league.”
“Having a rim threat,” Brogdon said. “I played with a great shot blocker in Myles Turner in Indiana, so to play with another one, I think those two are the best shot blockers in the league. So to play with him this year is going to be amazing. And then offensively, play with a guy who can catch lobs, catch anything around the rim and is a rim threat offensively. I haven’t really played with a guy like that.”
Last season Williams finished runner-up — behind Jarren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) — for the lead in blocked shots with 2.2 per game.
Brogdon also praised the work Williams has put in to regain strength and health needed to take the floor again alongside Celtics teammates.
“He’s diligent, he’s still a young guy that takes his work serious, takes the game serious and knows how good this team is without him. And knows how good this team will be with him,” Brogdon said. “So, he’s been diligent in this process and I applaud him for that.”
The Celtics have done their part in holding down the fort until Williams was ready. After leading the NBA in offensive rating (118.1) without Williams, one can only imagine how his return will impact their struggling defense moving forward.
Tipoff versus the Magic is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.