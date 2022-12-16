How Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Reacted To Robert Williams’ Return

The Boston Celtics have awaited the return of Robert Williams and one teammate made it clear just how thrilled he is about it.

Malcolm Brogdon spoke with reporters during Friday’s Celtics practice prior to their matchup against the Orlando Magic. After missing nearly two months, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Williams is expected to make his season debut for the Celtics during the first two straight contests with the Magic.

Brogdon shared a similar reaction to the many Celtics fans who have also awaited the addition of Williams to the NBA’s best team through 29 games.

“I’m super excited,” Brogdon told reporters on Friday, per NBC Sports Boston video. “… Rob, I’ve been seeing him battle every day. Trying to get over that injury and he’s here now so we’re praying for a healthy season for him. He’s gonna make a huge impact for us and be great.”

Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in September and has since undergone full recovery mode.

Brogdon noted the importance of Boston regaining it’s defensive anchor, going as far as to refer to Williams as one of the “best shot blockers in the league.”

“Having a rim threat,” Brogdon said. “I played with a great shot blocker in Myles Turner in Indiana, so to play with another one, I think those two are the best shot blockers in the league. So to play with him this year is going to be amazing. And then offensively, play with a guy who can catch lobs, catch anything around the rim and is a rim threat offensively. I haven’t really played with a guy like that.”