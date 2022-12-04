How Does Giants-Commanders Tie Impact NFC Playoff Picture?

The winner of Sunday’s divisional clash between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders was set to gain valuable ground in the NFC playoff race.

Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz tweeted earlier this week that New York’s playoff odds would jump from 50% to 73% if the Giants claimed a Week 13 victory. On the other hand, the Commanders would have their postseason aspirations jump from 62% to 83% if Washington could earn a win. If the Giants lost their chances would fall from 50% to 29% while the Commanders would drop from 62% to 39% with a defeat.

Well, it ended in a 20-all tie, the second such verdict of the NFL season. It simultaneously spurned all the bettors who took the Over 40 points, too.

If Giants win, playoff odds are NYG 73%, WAS 39%.

If Commanders win, playoff odds are WAS 83%, NYG 29%. https://t.co/0iFbF8fk7d — Aaron Schatz ? (@FO_ASchatz) November 29, 2022

So what does that mean now?

“I’m not going to lie, I have no clue,” Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters after the game when asked what a tie means for New York’s playoff chances, per SNY’s Connor Hughes.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll added, similarly: “We’ll figure it out. … Better than if it was a loss, not as good as if it was a win.”