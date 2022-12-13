How Ex-Yankees Pitcher Reacted To Aaron Judge’s Contract

The New York Yankees successfully crossed off their biggest priority from their offseason checklist and one former pitcher believes that it was the right move.

CC Sabathia, who spent 11 seasons with the Yankees, chimed in on the highly-anticipated Aaron Judge free agency result. After setting a new American League home run record in 2022, Judge tested his market, however, the Yankees refused to let him go. Both sides came to a nine-year agreement worth $360 million.

This move earned Sabathia’s approval.

“I think he got paid the perfect amount,” Sabathia said, according to TMZ.

Sabathia added: “The biggest signing was to get Aaron Judge. And they got that accomplished. So, everything after that is just icing on the cake.”

Sabathia and Judge shared the Yankees locker room as teammates for his four final big league seasons before retiring in 2019.

Since then, Judge has blossomed into one of the greatest players in Major League Baseball today. Aside from etching his name into the record books, Judge also took home last season’s AL MVP award and the AL Hank Aaron award.