How Giants’ Brandon Crawford Reacted To Carlos Correa Signing

The San Francisco Giants made their blockbuster offseason move and shortstop Brandon Crawford spoke out for the first time since becoming teammates with Carlos Correa.

Both Crawford and Correa are All-Star caliber shortstops. Crawford, who hasn’t played anywhere else throughout his 12-year career, has four Gold Glove awards under his belt. As for Correa, who the Giants landed on a 13-year, $350 million contract, he’s in the same boat. While younger and better in the batter’s box, accepting a position change — which Crawford revealed will be the case — will pose a new challenge for the two-time World Series champ.

However, Crawford isn’t discouraged by the upcoming change.

“With the signing of a player as good as Carlos, our team definitely got much better,” Crawford said, according to The Athletic. “He’s been one of the better players in the league for years, and it’s obviously exciting to get a player of his caliber to San Francisco. That being said, he is a shortstop and since the signing the other day, I’ve been told that’s where he’ll stay.

“… So, the rest of this off-season, spring training and during the season, I will be working my hardest to be the best I can be at a different position and help us get back to the postseason.”

Sacrificing your go-to position will undoubtedly be a sacrifice, especially considering Crawford has been the Giants shortstop in 11 consecutive Opening Day starts.

Last season, after playing 118 games in San Francisco, Crawford batted .231/.308/.344 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs.