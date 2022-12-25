How Jeremy Swayman Helped Make Christmas Special For Linus Ullmark’s Family

Jeremy Swayman ditched his goalie pads for a different and more festive set of gear Saturday.

With the Bruins on their holiday break, Swayman took part in the Christmas festivities at the Ullmark household. The younger of the two Boston goaltenders dressed up as Santa Claus and surprised Harry and Lilly, Linus’ two children.

Ullmark, who currently leads the NHL in wins, save percentage and goals-against average, shared photos of “Swaynta” to his official Instagram page on Christmas Eve.

The Black and Gold will return to game action Tuesday night when they visit the Ottawa Senators. Less than a week later, the Bruins will take part in one of the best annual events the NHL has to offer: the Winter Classic.