How Mookie Betts Reacted After Justin Turner’s Red Sox Deal

Mookie Betts offered his best wishes after the departure of now-former teammate Justin Turner, who signed with the Boston Red Sox for two years.

In Boston, Betts played his first six big-league seasons before being packaged in a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Since then, Betts and Turner have been teammates for the last three years. Yet, with that chapter coming to a close, Betts made sure to offer kind words along with a slight piece of advice for the 38-year-old.

“I wish him nothing but the best,” Betts said, per CBSLA Sports Central video. “I gotta make sure he goes and gets a mink coat ’cause it’s cold up there.”

With Turner having spent the last nine seasons in Los Angeles, perhaps taking Betts’ words into consideration would be wise.

Nevertheless, Betts emphasized the mark Turner left during his run with the Dodgers. In 2020, the two shared the field in Fall Classic glory. After defeating the Tampa Bay Rays, the two assisted in ending Los Angeles’ 55-year World Series title-less drought.

“I hate to see something like that,” Betts said. “He’s so near and dear to everyone in LA. I’m sure he’ll still have his hands on stuff going on in LA.”

Betts likely won’t mourn the departure for too long. The Dodgers reunited him with J.D. Martinez, with whom Betts spent two seasons as a teammate on the Red Sox.