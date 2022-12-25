How Patriots Have Prepared Marcus Jones For Do-It-All Role

Marcus Jones has provided the New England Patriots with a spark in every phase of the game this season, doing what many NFL players could only dream of. The do-it-all role isn’t without its drawbacks, however.

Jones is listed as a cornerback on the Patriots’ roster, but has seen time at wide receiver, running back, safety and returning kicks. Sure, there are guys who have done those things in the past, but the NFL has rarely seen a player have the kind of success Jones has in his rookie season.

The rookie intercepted a Joe Burrow pass and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown in the Patriots’ eventual loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, marking his third touchdown on the season. His first two came in the form of a 84-yard punt return to walk off the New York Jets in Week 11 and a 48-yard catch and run against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

So how does he prepare to make an impact across the board? Meetings, and lots of them.

“During the week, it will be different things to where Coach needs me to go to this meeting or go to that meeting,” Jones said Saturday, per team-provided transcript. “That’s just basically how it goes. I make sure I’m locked in on both sides and know what to do. Ask questions whenever I don’t know what to do. But usually that’s how it goes.”

The dedication that Jones has displayed isn’t lost on his teammates, as Mac Jones and Matthew Judon shared praise of the rookie — as did captain Deatrich Wise Jr.

“He’s doing a great job,” Wise said Saturday, per team-provided transcript. “I believe he actually scored in all three phases of the game, which is very impressive for a rookie, period, for a player in general. He is doing a great job taking everything a day at a time.”