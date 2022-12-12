Patriots Rumors: How Players Took Action To Combat Coaching Woes

Some Patriots players apparently have had enough of receiving subpar coaching.

New England obviously has been a huge disappointment this season, especially on offense. Quarterback Mac Jones looks like a different player than the one we saw during his impressive rookie campaign, and the Patriots offense as a whole has been an anemic mess since the start of training camp. Things bottomed during and after the Week 13 home loss to the Buffalo Bills, with multiple players — including Jones — calling out the coaching staff after a dispiriting performance.

And it sounds like New England’s defensive players aren’t much happier.

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry on Monday offered new insight into the mindsets of Patriots players on both sides of the ball. Perry reported that the struggles of the Matt Patricia-led offense have begun to frustrate defensive players, too.

“Based on conversations I’ve had, buy-in is waning in pockets of the building,” Perry wrote. “There is exasperation not only from those on the offensive side but on the defensive side of the ball as well. The offense has struggled so significantly that those on the other side haven’t been put in a position to succeed consistently. (That was perhaps best illustrated by the lopsided time-of-possession battle with the Bills last week.) Belichick has for years extolled the virtues of playing ‘complementary football,’ but that has proven elusive.”

Perry also provided a note on how some players took action between the loss to Buffalo and Monday night’s road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“My understanding is offensive players this week were going to try to keep the coaching staff accountable and be more proactive in terms of getting the details they felt were necessary to succeed in Arizona,” Perry wrote. “We’ll see if it pays off with better execution.”