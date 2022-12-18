How Robert Saleh Felt Jets QB Zach Wilson Performed Vs. Lions

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was back behind center Sunday against the Detroit Lions after three straight weeks of being inactive with Mike White starting.

Wilson, who was elevated to second string this week before White was ruled out with a ribs injury, last started against the New England Patriots in Week 11. Jets head coach Robert Saleh struck an optimistic tone following New York’s 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions when asked about the play of Wilson.

“Ebbs and flows of the game. I thought he had a really good first half, third quarter hit some adversity and I thought he finished strong,” Saleh told reporters, per the team. “(He) gave us a chance to kick a game-tying kick. Unfortunately it didn’t work out.”

Greg Zuerlein missed what would have been a game-tying 58-yard kick. Wilson threw for 317 yards on 18-for-35 passing with two touchdowns and one interception. He had completions of 22 and 20 yards on the Jets’ final possession.

“I thought he played well,” Saleh said. “Like I said, there’s ebbs and flows of the game. There’s always going to be things we can nitpick at — move the ball, create explosive plays. Obviously, we’re going to watch the tape. Everybody can be better from a technique standpoint, not just him.”

White’s injury status is not yet known for Week 16, though with the Jets on a short week before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football,” it proves an added challenge. Saleh said he was not prepared to discuss who would start in Week 16 as he didn’t have the “medical details” on White. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio that White “likely” wouldn’t be ready to start.