How Tom Brady Reacted To Disastrous Patriots-Raiders Finish

The New England Patriots lost in inexplicable, heartbreaking fashion Sunday.

Their former quarterback knows the feeling.

Tom Brady was on the wrong end of the famed Miami Miracle in 2018, watching from the sideline as the Dolphins beat the Patriots with a 69-yard, multi-lateral catch-and-run in the final seconds. But what happened this past weekend in Las Vegas was somehow worse.

With the score tied and no time remaining, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers made boneheaded decisions to lateral the ball rather than simply falling down and going to overtime. Meyers’ lateral — an overhead heave across the field — went straight to Raiders linebacker Chandler Jones, who trucked quarterback Mac Jones and ran 48 yards for a game-winning touchdown. Las Vegas won 30-24, leaving the Patriots stunned and reeling.

Brady, who played with both Meyers and Chandler Jones in New England, offered his take on that insane play during Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“That was crazy, and I was part of the one in Miami in (2018) when we lost at Miami on the Miami Miracle,” Brady said, as transcribed by MassLive.com. “It was just so improbable for that to happen. I saw that highlight as I was driving home from the game (on Sunday). It’s just sports, man. You never know. You never know. Anything can happen. … It’s just a crazy game. I saw Rhamondre got the ball and it was a great run. I’m sure the Raiders at that point were like, ‘Tackle him, tackle him.’ Then they pitched it to Jakobi, and Jakobi’s trying to make it happen.

“Then next thing you know, Jakobi got it and in that moment, you might lose your train of thought because you lose what’s really going on in that situation. You think, ‘Oh, someone tossed me the ball, I have to make a play.’ Sometimes that’s the worst thing when you say, ‘I’ve got to make a play. I’ve got to make a play.’ The play was obviously ‘go to overtime.’ That’s sports. It goes from ‘Oh my god, tackle that guy’ to ‘Oh my god, we got the ball,’ and then the Patriots are saying, ‘Tackle that guy,’ and they couldn’t get him on the ground.”