How WWE Should Book Sami Zayn-Bloodline Angle For Best-Possible Payoff

The top storyline in WWE this past year has been Sami Zayn’s relationship with The Bloodline.

The angle began after “WrestleMania 38” when Zayn lost to Johnny Knoxville. The veteran felt he had lost the locker room and started to try to gain the trust of Roman Reigns and The Usos. After months of shenanigans and efforts to help Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Championship, Zayn was named “Honorary Uce” on the Sept. 23 episode of “SmackDown.”

Reigns and The Usos remain dominant over WWE, holding the top singles belts and tag team belts, respectively. And Zayn and Solo Sikoa, who is the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, have helped The Bloodline retain its top tier status.

But the question on every fan’s mind is: How will this end?

The Bloodline picked up a win at “Survivor Series WarGames” last Saturday, and WWE has not done a proper job building up viable contenders for Reigns, who has held the Universal Championship since Aug. 30, 2020 and the WWE Championship since April 3.

The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships since July 18, 2021 and the Raw Tag Team Championships since May 20. But that is where things need to begin.

The Bloodline do not necessarily need to break up, but they have been so dominant that a win needs to matter, and that person must benefit from a win. The faction began with Reigns becoming the “Head of the Table” by reeling in The Usos, and the group’s losses should begin with them.