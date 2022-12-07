Ime Udoka, Nia Long Reportedly Break Up Due To Celtics Scandal

Ime Udoka and Nia Long reportedly have ended their 13-year relationship.

The news came from PEOPLE on Tuesday, as a source told the magazine the split is due to the Celtics head coach’s alleged inappropriate affair with a team staffer. Boston suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season and named assistant Joe Mazzulla interim head coach. It also has been reported the 45-year-old Udoka made “unwanted comments” toward the staffer.

“The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” the source told PEOPLE.

A representative for Long also confirmed to PEOPLE the couple are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son (Kez).”

Long told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday how she was worried for her son during the Udoka-Celtics situation. The 52-year-old actress also criticized the Celtics for not reaching out to her during her fiancé’s conflict with the team.

Udoka remains suspended by the Celtics, but there was a chance he could have become head coach of the Nets after Brooklyn parted ways with Steve Nash. However, after Kyrie Irving’s situation and reported pushback within the organization, the Nets opted to not continue their pursuit of Udoka, a former team assistant in Brooklyn.

Long and Udoka had been engaged since 2015 and share one child together, an 11-year-old son, Kez.