Is Mac Jones Fighting For His Patriots Job Over Final Three Weeks?

FOXBORO, Mass. — This time last year, there was little doubt that Mac Jones would be the Patriots’ starting quarterback for at least the following two seasons.

Now? We have no idea.

Jones’ disappointing sophomore season continued last Sunday with perhaps his worst game yet as a pro. Yeah, the numbers were bad, but it’s the way Jones played against the Raiders that was especially concerning.

He missed multiple open receivers, including some in huge moments. He made poor reads. His command of the offense was subpar. And, as has been the case too often in the second half, Jones got overly emotional and bordered on insubordinate. A particularly concerning goal-line sequence saw Jones wave off the field goal united, get animated with Bill Belichick after a timeout wiped out a touchdown and, finally, frantically snap the ball before his teammates were set, in doing so negating a score on a QB sneak.

Jones is justified in being upset with the current state of the Patriots. He and his teammate enjoyed a strong season in 2021, yet Belichick still tore up the offense and turned it over to Matt Paricia and Joe Judge. The offensive line nearly gets him killed every week. New England isn’t well-coached and didn’t put Jones in a position to succeed this season. That much has been obvious since training camp.

That we’ve reached this point isn’t a surprise, which is a referendum on the job Belichick has done.

However, it’s one thing to chew out the coaches and drop myriad F-bombs when you’re both maintaining your composure and, ultimately, playing well. It’s another thing to do those things when you’re one of the top reasons your team loses, as Jones was Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. He was both out of control and flat-out bad in that game, especially in the first half.