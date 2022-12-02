Jacob deGrom Free Agency: Predictions For Where Dominant Ace Will Sign

Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in Major League Baseball — when healthy.

Not just good. Or even great. Like, historically excellent. And for that reason, the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner almost certainly will have several interested teams this offseason as he navigates free agency after spending the last nine seasons with the New York Mets.

The problem? Well, it’s those pesky injuries, which limited deGrom to just 38 starts (224 1/3 innings) over the last three seasons combined. Plus, he’s no spring chicken, turning 35 next June.

The upside is tantalizing, sure. But how many organizations, aside from the Mets, are both able and willing to offer a multiyear contract that could exceed $40 million annually? It’ll be a fascinating storyline to watch this winter, much like Justin Verlander’s free agency after locking up the American League Cy Young Award in 2022 at age 39.

We asked members of the NESN Digital team to predict where deGrom will sign this offseason. Many expect the longtime Mets ace to return to the franchise that drafted him in 2010, but others think his days in Queens are over. The responses are below.

Mike Cole: Mets

It appears deGrom has a pretty healthy market, but I do wonder if his age (34) and injury concerns limit his overall earning potential — even with a lot of suitors. If that’s the case, a return to the Mets seems logical, as it’s not like Steve Cohen won’t pay up.

Ricky Doyle: Giants

Many believe the Giants will sign Aaron Judge this offseason. (For proof, check out our Aaron Judge free agency predictions.) But what if they swing and miss on the reigning American League MVP? Maybe San Francisco’s alternate route involves loading up on the pitching side, in which case deGrom has a higher ceiling than any starter available on the open market, albeit with significant risk attached due to his injury history. The Giants, after all, are in jeopardy of losing Carlos Rodón, another free agent, who formed an excellent trio alongside Logan Webb and Alex Cobb last season.