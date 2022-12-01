Jacob deGrom To Red Sox? Why Boston Should Entertain Ace

Will the Red Sox make waves this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2022. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2023 and beyond.

After coming up short during their 2022 campaign, the Boston Red Sox have found themselves in a tricky situation in regard to their starting rotation, and free agent starting pitcher Jacob deGrom could serve as a major stepping stone for 2023.

Ending the regular season dead last in the American League East division didn’t just close the door on the season, but possibly on the Boston tenures for a few notables starters who took the mound for the Red Sox in 2022.

Since being drafted by the Mets in 2010, deGrom has spent the entirety of his nine-year Major League Baseball career with the organization and reached quite a few milestones in the process. The right-hander was named the 2014 National League Rookie of the Year, made four All-Star appearances and — most notably — notched back-to-back Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019.

In March 2019, deGrom initially signed a five-year extension with the Mets worth $137.5 million. Yet, with two years and $63 million left on the table, deGrom opted to put his stock value to the test in free agency.

Veteran starters Michael Wacha, Rich Hill and Nathan Eovaldi all entered the free agency market, however, played key roles in manager Alex Cora’s rotation. Each of the three was responsible for delivering a major chunk of innings, finishing their respective campaigns by supplying the Red Sox with the second, third and fourth-most innings pitched (Wacha 127 1/3, Hill 124 1/3 and Eovaldi 109 1/3).

With that being said, let’s examine the potential Red Sox rotation target: